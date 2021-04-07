Six survivors of the Nazi Holocaust light memorial torches in Jerusalem

The annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel and the Jewish world began on Wednesday night with six survivors lighting six torches in honor of the six million dead.at a national ceremony in the Warsaw Ghetto Square of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. The opening ceremony was also attended by Israel’s president, prime minister and a long line of notables, along with thousands of ageing survivors. The ceremonial this year marks 80 years since the launch of the Nazi campaign to annihilate the Jews of Europe. All day, the shrinking number of survivors on radio and television will recount their experiences of horror, heroism and recovery. Shops and places of entertaining are closed and two minutes’ silence will be observed across the country at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.