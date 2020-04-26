 Slow rise in Israel’s serious coronavirus cases as high street trade reopens

The number of fatalities from coronavirus rose to 199 Sunday morning, while 15,298 infections were confirmed. Serious cases dropped to 127 and less than 100 on ventilators. The recovery figure stood at 6,435. High street shops and services have meanwhile reopened for business under strict health guidelines. A decision regarding schools is tensely awaited as the key to the workforce returning in full to their jobs. The Netovot and Bet Shemesh covid-19 infected hotbeds remain in lockdown.