Some 8,500 US troops on high alert amid Ukraine crisis

Roughly 8,500 Americans troops have been put on heightened alert in the US for possible consignment to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Preparing for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, 4.600 US troops have already been posted in those NATO countries along with additional ships and fighter jets. They are on standby Officials in Washington add that the Biden administration is holding discussions with NATO allies over assigning 45,000 alliance troops to other parts of E. Europe, including Romania and Bulgaria, in the event of Russia invading Ukraine.