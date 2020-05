Due to the slowing rate of serious new coronavirus infection, some of Israel’s hospitals are thinking of closing their covid-19 wards. By Saturday morning, a total of 16,101 infected cases had been recorded since the start of the outbreak, while 9,156 have recovered. At the moment, 6,720 are confirmed ill, 103 are in serious condition and 83 on ventilators.

The death toll advanced by 3 new cases since Friday to 225.