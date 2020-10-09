Steady decline in new coronavirus cases during lockdown

The Ministry of Health reported 3,692 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, continuing the steady decline since the lockdown went into effect on Sept. 25. Total active cases stand at 59,347, the seriously ill at 852 and 241 patients are on ventilators. But 27 deaths in 24 hours ramped up fatalities from the virus to 1,864. Ministry experts warn against adopting the “herd immunity” method touted by the ultra-Religious fringe protesters who challenge the health rules. They maintain that the scope of contagion – just 5pc – does not justify adopting this method and, above all, it entails a far higher fatality level than would be sustainable. PM Binyamin Netanyahu appealed to the ultra-Orthodox community to abided by the lockdown rules and stay out of synagogues on Saturday, on which the the Simhat Torah festival falls this year.