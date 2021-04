The sudden death of Mohammed Hejazi, deputy commander of the Qods Force, , the external arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was announced on Sunday. The IRGC said he died of a heart attack. He was the deputy of Ismail Qaani, who took command of the Al Qod force after Qassam Soleimani was killed in an American hit two years ago. Hejazi was in charge of the organization’s ties with the Lebanese Hizballah.