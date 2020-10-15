Sunday to see reopening of schools for 1-6 ages and some workplaces.  families may meet

The Coronavirus Cabinet Thursday approved the first steps for easing the month-long lockdown as of next Sunday: Children of 1-6 can go back to school, workplaces with staffs of up to 10 that don’t receive public may reopen and the 1,000-km limit on movement is lifted – meaning families and friends may meet in small numbers so long as they abstain from hugging, wear masks and keep their distance. Restaurants may operate takeaway services. Weddings and funerals are still at issue. The exceptions are 8 predominantly ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhoods and 5 towns – all classified as “red” – where the lockdown will remain in place with certain adjustments. Dep Health Minister Yoav Kish warned however that the first steps for easing restrictions are hazardous and sensitive. The 2,000-a-day new cases target was barely achieved and s still much too high, he stressed, and needs to go down. So people must continue to adhere to the rules, because if coronavirus figures climb again, the restrictions will be restored without delay.