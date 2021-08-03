Suspected attack on another ship in the Gulf

British maritime authorities confirm that “an incident is underway” around a vessel off the UAE port of Fujairah on Tuesday, less than a week after an Israeli-operated ship was attacked by an Iranian drone off Oman. Some British sources say that the ship hit a mine. The UK navy has asked other ships not to approach the area while the incident is investigated. Other reports describe the ship as a Singapore-flagged chemical tanker named Golden Brilliant and signaling a “not under command” status.

The Omani air force is reportedly scanning the area. More information is awaited.