IDF investigates suspicious figures sighted near Lebanese border fence
The IDF spokesman reported that suspicious movements were spotted Tuesday night outside a Western Galilee village near the Lebanese border fence. The movements were closely tracked by military forces in the area. A unit was sent over to investigate whether the figures were hostile. No gunfire reported. Israeli forces are on maximum alert in the North after Hizballah threatened a revenge operation against Israeli troops for the death of its fighter in Syria last week.