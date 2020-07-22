Sweeping coronavirus bill goes into second and third readings

After approval by the Knesset law committee, the bill granting the government wide-ranging powers to impose restrictions for curbing the coronavirus spread, with effect through June 21, moves to its second and third plenum readings later Wednesday night. The ultra-religious parties threatened to boycott the vote after two fellow coalition parties pushed through the initial reading of a law banning therapeutic conversion for gays.

The Coronavirus aw would empower the government to impose emergency regulations for fighting the rising coronavirus pandemic within effect in 24 hours and up to 28 days without referring to the Knesset for approval. Four Knesset committees, Welfare, Education, Economy and Constitution, would have 14 days to challenge the new regulations within 7 days. The coronavirus committee which blocked government regulations is to be left out of the process.