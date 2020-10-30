Synagogues, hair& beauty salons reopen Sunday. Street shops – a week later

PM Binyamin Netanyahu Thursday night stepped into the bitter dispute over the reopening of street shops with a compromise reopening date: Nov. 8. Finance Minister Yisrael Katz’s demanded the closure end this Sunday, along with primary school classes. He was strongly countered by Health Minister Yuly Edelstein who wanted a two-week pause.

The coronavirus cabinet decided Thursday night to reopen this coming Sunday hair and beauty salons along with guest houses and synagogues, under strict health restrictions. Dozens of shopkeepers staged a violent protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s decision.

New coronavirus cases dropped again on Thursday to 630, pushing the number of actively ill to 11,254 with 410 in serious condition. Just 1.8pc tested positive. But more deaths raised the total of fatalities to 2,511.