Syria alleges another round of Israeli strikes near Damascus

Syrian military source claims that an alleged Israeli air strike from the Golan took place overnight Tuesday, targeting sites near Damascus, and that most missiles were intercepted before material damage was caused. British-based opposition sources add that two ammunition depots belonging to Iranian militias housed in Syrian army posts were targeted not far from Damascus airport south of the capital. Other sources claimed that, earlier in the day, a number of cargo flights from Iran had been sighted. They named Qeshm Air, Mahan Air and the Syrian Air Force, all of which have been used to smuggle Iranian weapons into Syria. None of these reports are reliably confirmed.

On Monday, Iran blamed Israel for the blast on an Iranian ship in the eastern Mediterranean last week and claimed the right to respond.