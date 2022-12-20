Syria alleges Israeli air strikes in Damascus environs

The Syrian military claims to have engaged Israeli warplanes that took off from an area northeast of the Sea of Galilee Monday night to strike a number of its positions in the Damascus region, injuring two of its troops. The Syrian opposition has another version, claiming that two civilians employed by the Lebanese Hizballah were killed by the Israeli attack which targeted an arms and logistics arsenal. However, according to the Saudi Al Arabiyah channel, the Israeli pilots went after an Iranian air defense battery that was deployed recently at Damascus international airport. The attack took place shortly after an Iranian cargo plane landed there.