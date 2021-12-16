Syria claims Israel strike in the south, killing a soldier

Israel is alleged by a Syrian “military source” to have “carried out an air raid from the Golan at around 12:50 Wednesday with several missiles…targeting several positions in the south.” Syrian air defenses were said to have shot down most of the missiles. A Syrian soldier was reported killed and material damage caused. Earlier, a Syrian source said locations in suburban Damascus were also struck.

Without directly acknowledging the attack, Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett said later: “We are repelling the malign forces in this region by day and by night and will not stop for a second.”

Last week, Israel was alleged to have struck the container port at the Syrian Mediterranean port of Latakia. The target was later described as a shipment of advanced weapons, including cruise missile and kamikaze drones, incoming by sea from Iran.