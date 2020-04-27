Syria: Israeli planes strike near Damascus

Syrian media report that Israeli planes struck unnamed locations in the Damascus area early Monday. Missiles fired from low-flying planes from Lebanon were said to have been intercepted by Syrian air defenses. No casualties.

According to unconfirmed reports the targets included locations in the vicinity of the Sayyid Zainab shrine southwest of Damascus which is under the guard of Hizballah and Iranian Rev Guards. The area also hosts a number of pro-Iranian proxies locations. The Syrian News Agency also reported repelling an Israeli attack over Palmyra on April 20.