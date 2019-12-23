Syrian military: Three Israeli missiles hit sites in Damascus

According to a Syrian military source, IDF missiles were tracked Sunday night from Lebanese air space, the Golan and Mt. Hermon. The source said some were intercepted by Syrian air defenses but at least three hit their targets, including sites in the Aqraba suburb of Damascus. The total number of casualties remains to be verified, but the damage was extensive. Syrian opposition sources report three “foreign nationals” were killed in the missile attack, and are believed to be Iranian.