Syrian military: Three Israeli missiles hit sites in Damascus
According to a Syrian military source, IDF missiles were tracked Sunday night from Lebanese air space, the Golan and Mt. Hermon. The source said some were intercepted by Syrian air defenses but at least three hit their targets, including sites in the Aqraba suburb of Damascus. The total number of casualties remains to be verified, but the damage was extensive. Syrian opposition sources report three “foreign nationals” were killed in the missile attack, and are believed to be Iranian.
2 thoughts on “Syrian military: Three Israeli missiles hit sites in Damascus”
Once again, Iranians need to go home on their own not in coffins. The Syrians Defenses do not work anyhow for Iranians.
May the IAF arrows and fire keep puncturing them. Looks like Suleiman’s run out of ideas or reached a dead end. His soldiers are being vaporized on a daily basis…..,……… someone tell him to keep distance from God’s people