Taliban enters Kabul outskirts as US embassy staff fly out

A few minutes after entering the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, Aug. 15, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheed said his forces await a “peaceful transfer of the city.” Afghan president Ashraf Ghani is in emergency talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad as US staff exit the embassy by helicopter. The Taliban statement said they have “no plans to take the city by force” and no intention of “taking revenge” against those serving in the Afghan government