Taliban: No extension for foreign troop withdrawal

There will be consequences if foreign troops delay their withdrawal from Afghanistan after Aug. 31, Taliban warned on Monday, as firefights erupted at Afghan airport. The US airlifted some 10,400 people out of Kabul over the weekend and 61 coalition planes helped evacuate another 5,900. Thousands of vulnerable Afghans still throng the airport waiting to be rescued. An Afghan security guard was killed in a firefight between unknown gunmen and Afghan forces at the north gate of Kabul airport on Monday and three more people were injured. A NATO official reports that at least 20 people have died in and around the airport in the past week.