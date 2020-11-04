The coronavirus cabinet debates third set of eased restrictions

How to proceed towards the third stage of Israel’s lockdown exit strategy is to be determined at a coronavirus cabinet meeting later on Wednesday, as the infection slowdown stalled. The Health Ministry earlier reported 831 new cases. Out of 40,832 tests on Tuesday, 2,1pc were positive. This spike in infection raises questions over the reopening of street ships, markets and 5-12 school grades next Sunday as planned. The ministers will also discuss payouts as incentives to people to take tests.

Senior cabinet adviser Ran Balicer warned the government to follow its planned exit stages and not cut corners. To save individuals from having to choose between health and financial wellbeing, he urged the government to compensate business owners for their losses in order to achieve better results.