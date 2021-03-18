The EU agency finds AstraZeneca “safe and effective”

Responding to 13 European governments’ suspension of the British AstraZeneca covid 10 vaccine, the EU’s medicines regulators concluded on Thursday that it it “safe and effective” and its benefits outweigh the risks. The agency found the vaccine was “not associated” with blood clots in few cases that had started the scare but will continue to review this possibility. The British vaccine, which is cheaper than the other products in use, is urgently needed to alleviate shortages in Europe.