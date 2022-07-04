The Hizballah drones near Israeli’s gas rig slammed by Lebanese PM

“Lebanon considers any action outside the framework of the state’s responsibility… to be unacceptable and exposes the country to unnecessary risks,” Lebanese Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib stated on Monday. Without citing Hizballah by name, the statement was issued after three unarmed Hizballah drones approached Israel’s newest Karish offshore gas drilling platform before being shot down by Israeli missiles.

The Lebanese leader called on “everyone, without exception” to stand behind the Lebanese state in the US-brokered negotiation process (to draw a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon) which, he said, had reached “advanced stages.”