The IDF drills cyber attack on its command and control systems
Hundreds of IDF command and control positions were shut down on Wednesday as part of an exercise for testing their capacity to function under a sudden cyberattack by a hostile party. This was the third such exercise in the series ordered by the chief of staff for testing the army’s readiness for war.
4 thoughts on “The IDF drills cyber attack on its command and control systems”
Please reveal the whole truth about Elvis, we believe he’s alive and well.
Somethin’ is cooking.
Some sort of nakba on Hezbollah, perhaps?
Interesting Timing Testing Vulnerabilities is even more Important Military Exercises Simulations. Still, Israel & America Practicing Defensive Vigilance & Predatory Participation Preparation that Russia, China, & Iran Lacks on Naval Exercises with Motor Boats Coming Up On 28 December! Arabian Gulf Still In Waters!