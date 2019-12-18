The IDF drills cyber attack on its command and control systems

Diane Shalem 22 Views 4 Comments

Hundreds of IDF command and control positions were shut down on Wednesday as part of an exercise for testing their capacity to function under a sudden cyberattack by a hostile party. This was the third such exercise in the series ordered by the chief of staff for testing the army’s readiness for war.

4 thoughts on “The IDF drills cyber attack on its command and control systems

  • Junaid
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 12:48 at 12:48
    Recently, Samsung has tried several court cases. The latest has been accused of violating South Korea’s union rules in Seoul by the company’s board chairman Lee Sung Hong. The court sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

    Samsung chairman sentenced to 18 months in prison

    • Aladdin
      Dec 18, 2019 @ 13:05 at 13:05
      Please reveal the whole truth about Elvis, we believe he’s alive and well.

  • Ana Bana Bobana
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 12:59 at 12:59
    Somethin’ is cooking.
    Some sort of nakba on Hezbollah, perhaps?

  • GST001
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 13:35 at 13:35
    Interesting Timing Testing Vulnerabilities is even more Important Military Exercises Simulations. Still, Israel & America Practicing Defensive Vigilance & Predatory Participation Preparation that Russia, China, & Iran Lacks on Naval Exercises with Motor Boats Coming Up On 28 December! Arabian Gulf Still In Waters!

