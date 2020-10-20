The IDF uncovers a new tunnel running from Gaza into Israel

A new tunnel snaking underground into Israel from the southern Gaza town of Khan Youns had been unearthed by the IDF with the help of new technology. It was developed after Palestinians terrorists dug these tunnels – 20 in the last few years – to sneak attackers into Israel for attacks on neighboring communities. The tunnel was detected by “the sensory concrete barrier currently under construction for this very purpose,” said Jonathan Conricus, the IDF spokesperson, in a briefing to reporters.

Over the weekend, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip and exploded harmlessly on open ground amid reports of progress in indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.