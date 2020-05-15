The Sunday reopening of schools faces hitches. Infection remains low

School heads point to endless problems in the path of restoring the schools to normal operation by Sunday without proper preparation. Some of the Ministry of Health’s guidelines they say are non-starters, such as forcing children from fourth grade up to wear face masks in class and in the playground, and proper hygiene observance for hundreds of children. The regular transportation is not available. Friday morning, the ministry reported a flattening graph of infection, down to 20-35 new cases a day and reaching a total of 16,529, pf which 4,186 are active cases, 60 are seriously ill 55 patients are on ventilators. There were 265 deaths.