The swearing-in of the new cabinet postponed to Thursday

PM Binyamin Netanyahu is having trouble providing ministerial portfolios for his most senior Likud supporters in the half share of the cabinet allotted him by his coalition accord with Kahol Lavan’s Benny Gantz. He is bidding for a larger lineup of 36 instead of 32, although this enlargement is not due to take place until after the coronavirus crisis is over. The new government lineup is therefore unlikely to be ready for presenting to the Knesset on Wednesday – and in any case the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives on that day for a visit. And so the swearing-in has been postponed to Thursday