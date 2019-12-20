The UK will ban public bodies from boycotting Israel

Diane Shalem 23 Views 0 Comment

British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Thursday that his government will stand by the Conservatives’ election promise for legislation to ban the boycott of Israel by local councils. Speaking in the debate on the Queen’s post-election address, he said: “…we will stop public bodies from taking upon themselves to boycott goods form other countries to develop their own pseudo-foreign policy against a country which with nauseating frequency turns out to be Israel.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Comments containing incitement, libel or offensive language are barred under DEBKAfile’s regulations

Your email address will not be published.

Font Resize
Contrast