The UK will ban public bodies from boycotting Israel
British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Thursday that his government will stand by the Conservatives’ election promise for legislation to ban the boycott of Israel by local councils. Speaking in the debate on the Queen’s post-election address, he said: “…we will stop public bodies from taking upon themselves to boycott goods form other countries to develop their own pseudo-foreign policy against a country which with nauseating frequency turns out to be Israel.”