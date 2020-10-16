The ultra-Orthodox in “red” regions say Torah study must continue

Ultra-Orthodox rabbis and communal leaders take issue with their cabinet ministers over the format for the 8 Jerusalem neighborhoods and 6 towns declared “red” for their disproportionately high incidence of coronavirus infection. The ministers demand permission for weddings, against strenuous objections from health experts who find large weddings are a prime source of contagion. Unlike the ministers, the rabbis more concerned with uninterrupted Torah studies in all their institutions of learning, although most of the country’s schools remain closed. They promise to comply with strict lockdown rules so long as their studies continue – with or without permission.