The US Navy seizes fishing ship from Iran loaded with arms for Houthis

US sailors who boarded a stateless fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea off Oman found 1,400 Kalashnikov-style rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammo bound of the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation was launched on Monday by the US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet which blamed Iran for the consignment, in violation of UNSC resolutions and US sanctions.” The US patrol ships transferred the confiscated weapons to the guided missile destroyer USS O’Kane before sinking the fishing vessel and approving the repatriation of the five-man Yemeni crew.