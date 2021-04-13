The US was not involved in sabotage attack on Natanz

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the US was “not involved in any manner” in what Iran says was a sabotage attack on its Natanz uranium enrichment plant. She told reporters: “We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts” and added that the incident would not derail the talks, in which Washington is taking part indirectly. The incident took place during the visit to Israel of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

On Tuesday, US and Israeli officials held a second virtual session of a bilateral strategic group aimed at collaborating in the effort to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. It is led by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat.