Thousands attend the Priests’ Blessing at the Western Wall

With coronavirus figures down after a mass vaccination drive, restrictions were lifted this year for attendance at the Passove Seder event on Saturday night and the Birkat HaCohanim (Priests’ Blessing) at the Western Wall on Monday. This ritual, which is usually attended by many thousands, was heavily scaled down last year during the first virus lockdown. This year, the health ministry has not imposed restrictions on public attendance, however the Western Wall Heritage Foundation decided to spread the ceremony over two days instead of one and separate worshippers into small groups to avoid crowding.