  Thousands protest French court’s refusal to try Jewish woman’s killer

Sarah Halimi, 65, ws pushed out of window of her Paris flat by neighbor Kilil Traore, 27 who shouted “Allahu Akbar.” Thousands gathered in French cities and Israel on Sunday to denounce the French high court’s refusal this month to try the killer on the grounds that, although his crime was anti-Semitic, he could not be held responsible since he acted in a “state of dementia” under the influence of heavy marijuana use. President Macron is to initiate a change in French law to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes while under the influence of drugs are not allowed to evade responsibility.

The protest of thousands in Paris was also attended by opposition leaders and several well-known actors, as well as former French first lady Carla Bruni, wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, and Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who said the city would soon name a street in Halimi’s memory.