Three members quit US team for nuclear talks with Iran – report
The Wall Street Journal reports that at least three members of the US team attached to the ongoing Vienna talks with Iran on its nuclear program have quit, claiming Biden administration guidelines are not tough enough. Among them are the deputy team leader, Richard Nephew. They maintain that the US should have imposed more sanctions on Iran and toughened existing ones. They also criticize the administration’s non-response to Iran’s defiant oil sales to China.