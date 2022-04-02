Three Palestinians killed in gunfight with security force
A Police Special Anti-Terror Unit arresting team killed three Palestinian suspects in the Jenin area of northern Samaria after they opened fire on the Israeli officers, injuring four – one of them critically. The four were sought after a recent series of shooting attacks on Israeli vehicles around the town of Tul Karm. Their vehicle was found packed with guns and grenades. The group were targeted for arrest on information that they were planning an imminent terrorist attack inside Israel.