Three reported killed in terrorist shooting at Russian security service HQ

An unidentified gunman opened automatic fire at the reception of the Lubyanka building, home to the FSB security service on Thursday evening. Gunshots were also heard in streets outside the building. The gunman fled and barricaded himself in a neighboring building where security officers shot him dead. Special counter-terror Russian forces were rushed to the scene. There are as yet no confirmed figures on causalities, although one account claims three presidential security officers were killed in the exchange of fire. Russian authorities are describing the attack as “an act of terrorism.”

 

