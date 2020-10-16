Timeline set for lockdown in “red” towns

The cabinet announced that the lockdown will be maintained in a number of coronavirus hotbeds until next Wednesday. Affected are part of Bnei Brak, Rechasim, Elad, Beitar Ilit, Modiin Ilit and four Jerusalem neighborhoods: Ramat Shelomo, Ramat Eshkol, Maalot Dafna and Mattersdorf. Primary schools will be allowed to operate in these places to relieve the pressures on the large families living in cramped conditions. For the rest of the country, the first controlled break in the full closure of the past three weeks will take place on Sunday with the reopening of nursery schools, some small workplaces and leisure sites.