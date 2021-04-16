Top Israel, UAE, Greece, Cyprus diplomats meet for first time

The foreign ministers of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Greece and Cyprus are getting together in Paphos, Cyprus on Friday, to discuss ways of advancing “regional strategic interests,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. This is the first such quadrilateral meeting of those nations. DEBKAfile: All four are opposed to the deal signed in 2019 by Turkey with the former Libyan government to set maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean. This division of sovereignty was summary and aimed at grabbing a Turkish role in oil and gas exploration.