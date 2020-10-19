Top Palestinian official Saab Erekat in critical condition

The senior Palestinian negotiator Saab Ereket, 65, is in critical condition Monday morning from covid-19 at Hadassah Ain Karem hospital Having contracted coronavirus earlier this month, he was rushed there from his home in Jericho Sunday nigh when his condition deteriorated The hospital reports that the Palestinian official is under sedation and attached to a respirator. He is treated as a high-risk patient having had a lung transplant in the US three years ago. “As a transplant patient, Mr. Erekat’s case is highly complex,” said the hospital. Hadassah’s top physicians are overseeing his care and conferring with colleagues on the best course of treatment.

Saab Erekat has been a prominent spokesman for the Palestinian Authority for many years and led its delegations at different peace talks with Israel, including the Oslo Peace Framework accords of the 1990s.