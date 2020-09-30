Trump, Biden face off in first gloves-off debate

In their first 90-minute debate, punctuated by insults and name-calling (“clown”, “socialist”) President Donald Trump and contender Joe Biden cut through each other’s replies against the moderator’s attempts to control the chaotic exchanges. The forum, taking place in Cleveland, Ohio early Wednesday, 35 days before the presidential election, focused on six topics, the candidates’ records, the Supreme Court, the covid-19 pandemic, race, election integrity and the economy – on all of which fiery abuse dominated their replies. The two candidates are scheduled to meet next in two weeks, on October 15, for the second debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.