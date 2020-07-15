Trump clears way for Hong Kong sanctions. China will retaliate

US President Donald Trump Tuesday signed the Hong Kong Act giving the administration 90 days to identify mainland Chinese or Hong Kong officials who have helped Beijing contravene the Basic Law — the territory’s mini constitution — or the Sino-British joint accord awarding the territory autonomy. Washington was responding to the national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong. .” China’s foreign ministry said it would impose countermeasures, including retaliatory sanctions on US individuals and entities. It urged the US to “correct its mistakes” and stop interfering in an issue it says is an internal China affair.