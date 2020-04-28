Trump hints that missing NKorean leader is alive

“I can’t say exactly, but, yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish him well.” President Donald Trump said when asked by reporters Monday night about Kim Jon-un’s condition. “I hope he’s fine. I do know how he’s doing relatively speaking. We will see – you’ll probably be hearing in the not too distant future,” the president said.

North Korea’s state media last reported on Kim’s whereabouts on April 11. Now they report he had sent a message of gratitude to workers building a tourist resort in Wonsan, an area where some South Korean media reports have said Kim may be staying.