

US President Donald Trump said he would “straighten out” the Nagorno-Karabakh fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that “would be easy compared to peace in the Middle East” he’s already made. Addressing a campaign rally at Londonberry, New Hampshire, Sunday night, 9 days before the election, Trump said that the changes he had wrought in former Israel-Palestinians deals that “sent $750 million each year to Palestinian groups who shout “death to America, death to Israel.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden last week accused Trump of indifference to the deadly Caucasian clash and warned Iran to stay out of the battles that have caused hundreds of casualties since late September. He also accused Trump of ceding leadership to Moscow and “coddling” Turkey.