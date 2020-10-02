Trump said exhibiting “mild symptoms”

President Donald Trump was said to be exhibiting “mild symptoms” after he and Melania tested positive early Friday for covid-19. Some said the symptoms were “cold-like.” While House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump and the First Lady “remain in good spirits” and he is “very energetic.” The White House medical unit is carrying out contact-tracing to find and test everyone who has been in contact with Trump and his aides. Officials are expecting to identify more cases within the West Wing. Several White House officials who have been in close contact with the President in recent days are working from home.