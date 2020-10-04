Trump’s doctors say he may leave hospital on Monday



President Trump’s medical adviser said on Sunday that he “could return to the White House as soon as tomorrow if his condition continues to improve.” After receiving a second dose of the Remdesivir drug, his doctors reported “substantial progress.”

In a video released from Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump informed Americans that he felt much better after not feeling so well. “I have to be back because we still have to make American great again,” he said and added the thought he would “be back soon” and looking forward to finishing the campaign. Referring to his coronavirus infection, Trump said “It’s happened to millions of people all over the world and I’m fighting for them, not just in the US. We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it, and we’re going to beat it soundly.”