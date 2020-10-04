Trump’s physician modifies previous upbeat report



President Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a second statement late Saturday that while Mr. Trump is “not out of the woods,” doctors are “cautiously optimistic.” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows then revealed that he and Conley had been “very concerned” about Mr. Trump’s health on Friday, when the president had a fever and his oxygen was dropping “very rapidly.” It was then decided to transfer him to hospital. The next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” said a White House source. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”.