Trump’s pick of conservative justice faces confirmation fight

President Donald Trump has picked Amy Coney Barrett, 48, a favorite of social conservatives, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the new Supreme Court justice. He described Barret, a long-term academic, appeals court judge and mother of seven, as a “woman of unparalleled achievement,” a “stellar scholar and judge” with “unyielding loyalty to the constitution.” The nomination, just weeks before the November presidential election, was denounced by Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as “an abuse of power.” She faces a confirmation battle in the Senate due to her Catholic faith and views on gays and abortion.