Trump’s special envoy for Iran holds talks in Israel

Elliott Abrams, Special US Representative for Iran and Venezuela arrived in Israel. A key official of the Trump administration, Abrams held a long conversation with PM Binyamin Netanyahu and is due to meet Alternate PM Benny Gantz and FM Gaby Ashkenazi on Monday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due in Israel next week. These top administration emissaries are acting to promote President Donald Trump’s Middle East policies, ahead of the projected presidential transition in the White House.