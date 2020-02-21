Turkey asks US to post Patriot missiles against Syrian attacks
In fear of Syrian army reprisals, Turkey has asked the US to deploy two Patriot anti-missile batteries on its southern border before ramping up its offensive against Russian-backed Syrian forces in Idlib. A clash with those troops on Thursday left two Turkish soldiers dead and five wounded in Idlib, raising the number killed in the last three weeks to fifteen. Turkey may use F-16 fighters to strike Syrian units if it had US Patriots protecting its southern border.
21 thoughts on “Turkey asks US to post Patriot missiles against Syrian attacks”
Hypocrites.
f+&k ’em
So long as Deployed of, by, & American Troops Paid by NATO EU Nations or by Invitations from Erdoğan requesting it from the IDF!
Ponzi scheme !
Hey Turkey …
Just utilize Turkey’s New S— 400 Missiles.
Why the Patriot Missiles ?
Turkey must get out of Libya.
Leave Israel’s Leviathan Gas Rigs alone.
Leave Greece’s Islands of Gas & Oil alone.
Turkey has to decide which side they are on.
Turkey has already decided. Turkey is on Turkey’s side. When Turkey does not succeed in invoking the NATO trigger for its mobilisation against the Shiite nations to the south, Turkey will sulk and make up to Putin and join the SCO as a full member and not just a junior member. This could be after Erdogan suddenly gets polonium and is replaced, especially if Turkey has pumped another 500 000 jihadi cells into Europe and annoyed the US and European members of NATO.
They host us at Incirlink AFB, nukes live there..as much as I despise Ergodan,.I’m sure it can be done for small favor the US will need later, plenty of things to ask him for…
we removed the nukes incase turkey has a revolution and becomes another iran turkey is a lost cause trump should withhold the 78% he pays nato s budget until they kick them out of NATO seems there not that great of an army as they once were i advice turkey not to mess with the russians they will be eaten alive
tRump’s 2 plush Istanbul properties will come into play here !
Turkey will SANCTION Trumps and confiscate!
lets go yanki potus!! serve your Turkish masters!!!
Looks like the S-300 deal they wanted so much with russia is not working out like they thought it would.
Typical turkey.. they bark and send empty threats to allied countries, send thousands of refugees into europe, complain .. want this.. want that.. but expect nothing in return.
Fking hypocrites.
Erdogan is a slippery beast. Eventually, he will be part of a non-aggression agreement with Israel. https://raptureandendtimes.com/2020/02/15/erdogan-the-beast-world-ruler-for-42-months/
Only a fool would side with the wannabee ottoman calif.
Sorry we have them all deployed in Northern Israel this month! maybe your S-400 Anti Missile defence systen supplied by Russia can cover the area!
What about the S-400 or S-300, not sure anymore the one they have bought… they are supposed to be better than the Patriots
An S400 tech, and, a Patriot tech went
together to a singles bar. Sure, they had their differences, but, they were both there to “seeker”…
Erdogan back stab and, created problem’s with everyone. Chickens have come home to roost.