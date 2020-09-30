Turkey supports Azerbaijan “brothers” in clash with Armenia

“We will support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our means in their fight to protect their territorial integrity,” said Hulusi Akar, Turkey’s defense minister, on the latest round of clashes raging since Sunday over Nagorno-Karabach, the ethnic Armenian region that claims independence from Azerbaijan. Some Caucasus watchers find evidence that Turkey has relocated proxy militias, some jihadists, from northern Syria. to support the Azeris – in the same way as Ankara used them in its intervention in the Libyan civil war.