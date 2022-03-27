Two gunmen murder two police officers in Hadera, moderately wound six

In a terrorist attack on Sunday night, two gunmen armed with rifles shot into a group of police officers in downtown Hadera in central Israel. Two officers were killed on the spot; six more were hospitalized with serious and moderate injuries. The two gunmen were neutralized by return fire from border police undercover officers. The attack occurred five days after an Islamist terrorist murdered four Israeli civilians in Beersheba. The gunmen have been in initially defined as Israeli citizens from the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm, on which massive police forces have descended to seek out accomplices and arrest suspects. The pro-Iran Palestinian Islamic Jihad has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it a response to the presence in Israel of four Arab foreign ministers, the US Secretary of State and their host FM Yair Lapid for a conference at Sde Boker in the Negev.