Two Israelis injured in third Palestinian terrorist attack in three days

A female police officer on patrol in the crowded Jerusalem downtown outside the central bus station on Monday shot a Palestinian she saw stabbing two Israeli men inside a shop. The victims were evacuated to hospital with moderate injuries, along with several shock victims. The injured terrorist, aged 17 from the West Bank, was also taken to hospital. This was the second Palestinian attack on Monday – another terrorist was shot and injured while trying – and failing – to stab soldiers waiting for a lift at the Gush Etzion junction. It was also the third attack in 48 hours. On Friday, a Palestinian knifeman was shot dead while attacking policemen on duty on the Old City of Jerusalem. That assailant was unusually a practicing doctor of medicine.

Police and security patrols have been stepped up for the this month’s Jewish festival season.